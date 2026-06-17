Coweta K9 who helped capture alleged bank robber dies suddenly

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The Brief The Coweta County Sheriff's Office announced that K-9 Robbi passed away unexpectedly from natural causes after being found unresponsive by his handler. The beloved police dog was recently celebrated for capturing a suspected bank robber following a high-speed chase along Bullsboro Drive in Newnan. Medical staff at Sweetwater Animal Hospital evaluated the law enforcement animal, but they were unable to revive him.



A local law enforcement agency is mourning the sudden and unexpected loss of K-9 Robbi, a police dog celebrated for his resilience and a deep legacy of service, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

K-9 Robbi's handler discovered the animal unresponsive and rushed him to Sweetwater Animal Hospital. Medical staff at the facility determined that the dog passed away from natural causes.

Robbi served with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office since September 2023, becoming a consistent asset to the agency and the local community, the sheriff's office said.

Most recently, the police dog was celebrated for his heroic role in tracking down and capturing a suspected bank robber.

During that incident on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a possible bank robbery in progress at the Regions Bank on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

RELATED: K-9 Robbi struck by vehicle while apprehending Newnan bank robbery suspect

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle, sparking a high-speed pursuit that ended when the driver lost control and crashed at the intersection of Bullsboro Drive and the Newnan Crossing bypass.

The suspect ran from the wreckage through a Burger King parking lot and into a shopping center. A handler deployed Robbi, who was struck by a vehicle during the foot chase. Despite being hit, the dedicated dog pressed on, continuing the pursuit to help take the man into custody.

At the time, veterinarians at Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital treated him for minor abrasions and cleared him for a full recovery.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the exact medical condition or specific natural causes that led to the dog becoming unresponsive in the care of his handler. It remains unconfirmed if any underlying physical stress from his past line-of-duty impact contributed to his sudden passing.

The backstory:

Before his reassignment to a young deputy within the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Robbi carried a profound history as the former partner of a fallen officer. The dog previously served with Deputy Eric Minix, a 31-year-old officer with the department who was struck and killed by an Alabama police vehicle during a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 in January 2024.

The sheriff's office stated that while this was not the final chapter anyone wanted for the canine, it will never erase the amazing story he helped write for the agency and the community.