Coweta deputies make arrest in Deep South Road double murder and home invasion

Coweta County deputies have arrested a suspect in a double murder and home invasion that happened in January.

Investigators say Howard Dennis was the lone survivor of the home invasion that took the lives of two other men. Now he is under arrest for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony murder.

Deputies say they were suspicious of his story from the start.

Dennis was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant the day of the murders on January 17.

It was a shocking double homicide that took the lives of two men on Coweta County’s Deep South Road.

The two victims have been identified as Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges. Investigators say both men were shot once in the head.

For the first time, investigators are able to talk publicly about the possible motive.

Investigators say Dennis was not the shooter. They believe at least two others might have been involved in the crime and are now turning their attention to them.