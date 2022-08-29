Body cam shows deputies intervene after 70-year-old woman stabs man with butcher knife, investigators say

A 70-year-old woman was arrested for stabbing a man who investigators say she was romantically involved with.

It was caught on body cam by Coweta County deputies who were on a traffic stop near the stabbing scene.

The two deputies are credited with saving the victim’s life. Lucky for him, they had pulled over a car on a traffic story and heard screaming in the yard near them.

Deputies used a Taser on the woman in the video. She was identified as 70-year-old Ashaba Hassan Ali. Investigators say she had been arguing with the man and stabbed him with a butcher knife that was still in the man when she was rolled off of him.

Deputies say they secured the woman, who besides being shocked with the Taser, was unharmed. They then checked on the victim who had a deep stab wound to the chest.

Deputies retrieved a first aid kit and went to work until EMS arrived. He would be flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Sheriff Lenn Wood says the quick action by deputies Kyle Maddox and Josh Gilbert saved the man’s life. He is expected to survive.

Ali was charged with aggravated and criminal trespass.

No word on what started the argument, but Sheriff Wood says it might have ended differently had the deputies not pulled over a car right there where it was about to happen.