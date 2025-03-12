Locust Grove man shoots up girlfriend's apartment, endangers infant, officials say

The Brief An argument erupted into gunfire in a Coweta County apartment complex. Omari Liptrot has been accused of firing shots that went through the walls, endangering nearby children. He was arrested by Peachtree City and Tyrone police.



Locust Grove man endangers children, police say

A Locust Grove man is under arrest in Coweta County for allegedly shooting up his girlfriend's apartment and endangering nearby children.

What we know:

Investigators at the Coweta Sheriff’s Office say some of the shots fired went through walls and into other units with children inside.

It started off as just an argument between Omari Liptrot and his girlfriend in her apartment.

Police say Liptrot then pulled out a handgun and started blasting. We’re told there was a four-month-old infant in the apartment.

There were multiple calls to 911 from the complex. When deputies got there, Liptrot was gone.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

A short time later, officers from Peachtree City and Tyrone spotted his car. They pulled Liptrot over and arrested him.

Locust Grove suspect's felony charges include child cruelty

Dig deeper:

Liptrot is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of drugs, criminal trespass and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He’s being held at the Coweta County Jail.