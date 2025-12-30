Bodycam video shows Coweta County K-9 Kilo nabbing wanted felon after high-speed chase

The Brief K9 Kilo apprehended convicted child molester Craig Harpe following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase. Harpe faces new charges of fleeing, eluding, and drug possession in addition to an existing probation violation warrant. The apprehension marks a successful return for Kilo after surviving a line-of-duty shooting in 2023.



A Coweta County K-9 credited with saving deputies' lives two years ago is back in the spotlight after apprehending a wanted man earlier this month.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing Kilo capturing 44-year-old Craig Harpe.

Harpe is a convicted child molester from Macon who was wanted by authorities for a probation violation.

What we know:

The incident began when the sheriff's office received an alert regarding Harpe's location and an outstanding warrant. Deputies attempted to pull Harpe over, but he fled and led them on a chase. During the pursuit, Harpe drove into a warehouse parking lot and tried to outmaneuver deputies who were attempting to box him in.

After deputies performed a PIT maneuver, Harpe jumped out of his vehicle and ran. Kilo was close behind and caught the suspect as he climbed a fence.

What they're saying:

"The suspect jumped the fence and the canine was able to apprehend him before deputies arrived and took him into custody," Sgt. Chris Ricketson said. Along with the probation violation, Coweta County authorities charged Harpe with fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as possession of cocaine and marijuana.

The backstory:

The arrest marks a significant milestone for Kilo, who returned to duty after being shot in 2023. During that previous encounter, the dog charged an armed motorist who had opened fire on deputies following a high-speed chase. Video from that day showed his handler and other deputies performing desperate first aid to save his life. Kilo received numerous commendations for his actions and was credited with saving the lives of the deputies on the scene.