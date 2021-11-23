Sheriff’s deputies raising funds to build 90 bikes in 90 minutes in Toys for Tots challenge

Sheriff’s deputies in Coweta County are hoping to give away at least 90 bicycles to Toys For Tots this year. But there is a hitch.

They hope to put all of those 90 bicycles together in just 90 minutes in what they are calling the 90 in the 90 challenge.

They are currently raising funds to purchase the bicycles.

Last year, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office put together 50 bikes in 50 minutes.

It was a collaboration involving the sheriff’s office and local businesses.

It was so successful they hope to step up the pace this year by putting together even more bicycles that will eventually go to families in need.

There is a Go Fund Me effort to raise the money to purchase the new bicycles. The goal is $15,000. And time is running short.

