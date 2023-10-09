Teen miraculously survives being shot in the head by his friend, Coweta County deputies say

A bizarre shooting left a 17-year-old man fighting for his life and his friend behind bars. He's been accused of firing a gun at the teen’s head.

Shaun Christopher Plummer, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault. Coweta County deputies say those charges could be upgraded, depending on how the victim fairs with a gunshot to the forehead.

It started when the man went to Plummer’s home to hang out last Friday night.

"The victim and the offender had known each other for quite some time. They were hanging out that evening. The victim was there with his girlfriend, they were sitting in his truck, listening to music," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix. "At some point, there was a dispute between the offender and the victim. The offender took out a gun and shot twice."

Video shared by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shows Plummer’s arrest at his home.

Photos show the bullet holes in a truck which stuck a teen in the shoulder and in the forehead, right between the eyes in Coweta County on Oct. 6, 2023. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Photos of the man’s pickup truck show bullet holes in the wind windshield on the driver’s side.

"The victim was able to put his truck in reverse and back up, leave the scene, make it to another residence on another street while his girlfriend called 911," said Sgt. Nix.

Shaun Christopher Plummer is caught on Coweta County Sheriff’s Office body camera video being arrested for shooting his friend between the eyes on Oct. 6, 2023. (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office )

Deputies say one of the bullets hit the teen in the shoulder and the other in the forehead right between the eyes. Both shots wounded the young man, but somehow, neither was fatal.

Investigators are not sure how the teen survived the shooting, but they speculate it was a combination of his backing away, the windshield slowing the bullet, and his ducking at the same time.