Coweta County roofing company surprises veterans with gift of new roof

Two veterans in Coweta County got a big gift this holiday season. A really big gift, actually. A Coweta County roofing company put a new roof on each of their homes.

The company is Hero Roofing. And to the two veteran families in Coweta County, they are heroes. The Spradlins say their home off Millard Farmer Road was damaged in the big tornado that hit Newnan in 2021 that damaged 1,700 homes. They’ve never been able to afford the repairs.

"I had buckets in my bedroom collecting water when it rained. So I had a big tarp on the roof. Went through two tarps. The first one rotted," said Carey Spadlin, wife of Army veteran William Spradlin.

Hero Roofing was one of three companies that had come out to give the Spradlins a quote on replacing their roof. When they couldn’t afford the repairs, the company nominated them for their veteran program in which they donate a new roof.

"We do this every year. We like to give back to the community. It’s our way of saying thank you," said Blake Adams, with Hero Roofing.

Hero Roofing says it teamed up with ABC Building Supply and GAF, both of which donated the materials.

The Spradlins say with the rain coming, they will no longer have to worry about it.