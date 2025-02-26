Coweta County man sentenced again: Zachary Bormann faces lengthy prison term for child sex crimes

The Brief A Coweta County man pleads guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material. His 2023 arrest came from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Deputies say it was his second arrest for child sex crimes.



A Coweta County man is going back to prison for child sex crimes, marking his second time.

FOX 5 first reported on the arrest of Zachary Bormann in 2023.

What we know:

FOX 5 has learned of a plea deal and hefty prison sentence. Bormann is facing a lengthy sentence for possession of child sexual abuse material. As we first reported back in 2023, he was no stranger to the criminal justice system.

Bormann has now pleaded guilty in Coweta County Court. FOX 5 was told the plea agreement includes a 20-year sentence, with 10 years to serve in prison and then 10 years on probation as a registered sex offender.

Side-by-side comparison of mugshots for Zachary Bormann from 2015 and 2023. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

A Coweta County investigator seized Zachary Bormann’s mobile phone in November 2023. FOX 5 has learned they found child sexual abuse material on it. At that time, he was already suspected of possession of child porn after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led to his arrest.

Deputies said Bormann was already a registered sex offender who was convicted of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery in 2015. They say he served time in prison and was out on probation at the time of his 2023 arrest. This most recent case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.