Convicted sex offender arrested again on child porn charges, Coweta County deputies say

A convicted child molester in Coweta County is back behind bars after authorities were tipped off to photographs he allegedly had been sharing on social media.

Zachary Bormann, 28, was arrested on Monday at a Coweta County business where he was employed.

The GBI got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Bormann had allegedly shared and possessed child sexual abuse material on social media, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI handed that over to the sheriff’s office investigative unit.

Side-by-side comparison of mugshots for Zachary Bormann from 2015 and 2023. (Coweta County Sheriffs Office)

Bormann is no stranger to law enforcement or the court system. He is a registered sex offender who was charged in 2015 with aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16 years old, child molestation, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He would later be convicted. In 2017, his name would first appear on the Georgia Sex Offender Register as part of his sentence.

According to court records, Bormann is currently on parole and could be ordered back to prison to serve what deputies say was the eight years remaining on his sentence.

Deputies searched his Moreland home and seized his electronic devices. Digital forensic investigators will search those devices for evidence in the case.

Jail records indicate he is charged with child sexual exploitation, a felony, and the aforementioned parole violation. Deputies say more charges are possible.

Bormann was booked into the Coweta County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation.