Man abducts random woman over return of go-kart, deputies say

Investigators said they arrested a man in a seemingly random kidnapping on Jan. 4 in Coweta County.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Randy Lee Moreland faces kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after allegedly forcing a woman into a car at gunpoint.

Deputies said a suspect, identified as Moreland, knocked on a woman's door on New Street, northwest of Newnan, on Jan. 4 asking her to return his go-kart. The woman claims she didn't know Moreland and didn't understand what he was talking about.

Investigators said Moreland pulled out a gun, pointed it at the woman and forced her into a car where a man was sitting in the driver's seat. The woman said she didn't know either person, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

The car drove to a convenience store in Whitesburg where Moreland allegedly got out. Officials said the driver and woman allegedly had a conversation and she told the driver she felt threatened and didn't know anything about an alleged go-kart.

A friend of the victim called 911 after receiving a "frantic" call from the allegedly kidnaped woman, officials said.

Investigators said the suspect and woman got out of the car at Sargent Landers Road. Deputies went to the woman's home and arrived as she was walking up the street with Moreland. He appeared to reach near his wait after seeing a deputy, officials said, and a deputy used a stun gun on Moreland.

Deputies arrested him and found him in possession of a handgun and pipes that contained traces of methamphetamine.

Moreland was booked in Coweta County Jail for kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and possession of drugs.

It's still unclear the driver's involvement in the incident and if law enforcement considers them a suspect.

