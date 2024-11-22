Georgia K-9 officer killed in line of duty to be laid to rest Friday

The Brief K-9 Titan was killed in the line of duty during a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout, after which his body received a procession of honor similar to that of a fallen officer. Titan was trained in various skills, including search and rescue, drug detection, and suspect apprehension, and was noted for his bravery. A public memorial service for K-9 Titan is scheduled to honor his sacrifice on Friday afternoon.



A Coweta County K-9 officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Friday afternoon.

K-9 Titan was shot and killed while helping deputies chase down a driver accused of trying to flee a traffic stop on North Highway 29 on Nov. 13.

Titan's handler, Deputy Blaize Henderson, was also injured in the incident. Officials say Titan’s actions saved the lives of officers, who returned fire, killing the suspect, who was later identified as 23-year-old Atlanta resident Jason Andre Wilson.

"Those officers are alive because of Titan. Just a true hero," said Sgt. Mark Storey, head of the K-9 Division at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Titan served with the department for more than five years. Storey described the dog as fearless and highly skilled, trained in search and rescue, drug detection, and suspect apprehension.

The K-9 officer's funeral will be held at Unity Baptist Church on Friday afternoon at 2.

The public is invited to attend. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.