Man ditches motorcycle, tries to run from Coweta County deputies

A motorcycle chase in Coweta County turned into a foot race between the suspect and a deputy. Deputies say the man could not outrun them with either his Harley or his feet.

The sheriff’s office says that the rider on the Harley-Davidson took off rather than pull over. Deputies say he had no tail lights and they would later find meth on the bike as well as no registration or insurance.

The chase, down the backroads of the county, did not apparently last long.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Coweta County deputies say Kevin Green was arrested after fleeing on a motorcycle then running away. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Kevin Green laid the bike down on a gravel road, engine still running, and then placed his faith in his own feet rather than the hog he left behind.

The deputy gave chase through the dark woods with his Taser in hand. After warnings and when he closed the distance, he ended the chase by firing his Taser.

The deputy had run so far, he was unsure where he was and asked Kevin Green. No, Green said, he did not know either.

Deputies charged Kevin Green with possession of meth, no registration or insurance, as well as fleeing and attempting to elude.