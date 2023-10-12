Woman banished from Coweta County for claiming her daughter had cancer

A woman who lied about her daughter having cancer will go to jail. That’s not all. The judge has banished her from Coweta County.

Authorities say for six months in 2021, Genecia Lewis told people that her young daughter had cancer and she needed help to pay for her medical bills.

Lewis pleaded guilty to theft of services and 21 counts of theft by deception in Coweta County State Court.

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Coweta County Solicitor General, the 38-year-old Lewis lied about her daughter having cancer, so she could raise thousands of dollars in donations.

Solicitor Sandy Wisenbaker tells FOX 5, Lewis’ deception fell apart when the daughter’s school discovered that the girl was not seeing an oncologist and she did not actually have cancer.

One of the victims took out a warrant in magistrate court in Coweta County. The solicitor’s office investigated and found more victims who had donated to Lewis’ cancer fund, a tally of close to $3,000.

Coweta County Courthouse (FOX 5)

The solicitor told FOX 5, "Coweta County is a community that embraces and supports each other during times of crises. Manipulating the generosity of others through deception impacts this culture, so I am proud of my staff’s efforts to hold Ms. Lewis accountable for her actions and bring justice to these victims and our community."

As part of a plea deal, Lewis was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 48 months of probation, pay restitution and serve 25 days of community service. She is also banned from Coweta County and making contact with those donated to her fake cancer fund.