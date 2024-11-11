South Carolina couple leads high-speed chase over drugs, window tints, Coweta County deputies say

The Brief A South Carolina couple was arrested in Coweta County, Georgia, following a high-speed chase, where deputies discovered they were in possession of eight pounds of drugs. The incident began with a traffic stop on I-85 for a simple window tint violation, which escalated after the driver, Kinya Mishoe, fled the scene, initiating a chase. Deputies say Mishoe displayed reckless driving during the pursuit, nearly causing several accidents. Despite an initial attempt to escape on foot with a backpack, Mishoe was apprehended. Mishoe faces multiple traffic-related charges along with drug trafficking. His passenger, Laura Bell, has been charged with drug possession.



A South Carolina couple was arrested after a high-speed chase in Coweta County after deputies say they had eight pounds of drugs in their SUV.

It all started when Coweta County deputies say they pulled over a driver for a window tint violation on I-85. They say they would learn later there were allegedly four pounds of meth and four pounds of cocaine in the SUV.

Kinya Mishoe, 48, appeared to be laughing it up at first.

"I know I wasn’t speeding," he said laughing.

"No, you weren’t speeding," the deputy responded.

"I know I wasn’t speeding. I saw you. I saw you. I saw you," said Mishoe, continuing to laugh.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

While one deputy ran his license, another deputy was still talking at the driver’s window, and things turned serious. Video of the incident showed Mishoe speeding away from the traffic stop.

"During the chase, the suspect began driving recklessly, almost hitting several cars, weaving in and out of traffic," Cpl. Chris Ricketson said.

Road debris struck and shattered the deputy’s windshield. Still, the deputy was able to continue the pursuit with a couple attempts of the PIT maneuver.

(Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

After the chase left the interstate, the deputy plowed into the SUV in an attempt to pin the driver who had already opened his door to apparently run.

Deputies said Mishoe still managed to bolt from the vehicle with a backpack. After a brief foot pursuit, they arrested him.

(Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

In the backpack, deputies say they found four pounds of meth and four pounds of cocaine.

Mishoe is facing all kinds of traffic charges as well as trafficking in cocaine and meth, according to the deputies. They said they charged his passenger, 40-year-old Laura Bell, with drug possession. Both are from South Carolina.