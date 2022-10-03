Coweta County Deputy Sheriff rescues car-struck hawk

article

A hawk will live to flap its wings another day thanks to a fast-acting deputy sheriff.

Calls came in to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office about a hawk that had been hit by a car Monday morning.

Deputy Sheriff Claycomb pulled up to Poplar Road where he found the bird in distress.

The Sheriff's Office claims Claycomb calmed the hawk down and wrapped it up in his rain jacket.

The Department of Natural Resources is on its way to check out the bird's injuries, but the deputy sheriff says he believes the bird will be okay.