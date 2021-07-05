Coweta County deputies searching for 65-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said a woman with Alzheimer's who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

Deputies said 65-year-old Terri Mullins Allen went missing from Old Carrollton Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday night.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, white tennis shoes, glasses and gray pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 770-253-1502.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.