Coweta County deputies searching for 65-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Missing Persons
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said a woman with Alzheimer's who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

Deputies said 65-year-old Terri Mullins Allen went missing from Old Carrollton Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday night. 

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, white tennis shoes, glasses and gray pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 770-253-1502.

