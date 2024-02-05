'No threat' at Coweta County school after reports of armed person in bathroom

The all clear has been given after a Coweta County school went on lockdown over reports an armed person in one of the school's bathrooms.

Officials with Coweta County Schools say there was "no threat" at the Central Education Center on the 100 block of M.L.K. Jr Drive in Newnan. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, it has since been lifted.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police activity around the Central Education Center on the 100 block of M.L.K. Jr Drive in Newnan (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Police were called and began combing through the school, but determined that there was no threat, there never was a gun on campus, and there never was an active shooter situation.