Coweta Alerts: County says electronic warnings saved lives during EF-4 tornado

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Coweta County emergency alerts helped save lives

Coweta County Emergency Management Agency is asking all residents in the county to sign up for Smart911 Alerts. Why they say it has already saved lives.

NEWNAN, Ga. - Public safety officials in Coweta County are asking all residents in the area to sign up for Smart911 Alerts ahead of the severe storm threats expected this spring.

Coweta Alerts pushes out warning information or advisories to residents through text messages, a phone call or even email.

Those alerts are generated at the Coweta County 911 Center, where authorities are monitoring evolving situations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The program was in its infancy two years when an EF-4 tornado hit Newnan and Coweta County. Even though there were few subscribers at the time, they believed it helped save lives by giving residents up to an eight-minute warning.

The county can send out alerts on such topics as an active shooter, a boil water advisory or weather info. They can send it out to the entire county, or through geofencing, to alert a specific neighborhood. 

Those interested in signing up for alerts can do so by clicking here.