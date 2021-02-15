Cow attacks people in hospital waiting room

A cow on the loose ran into a hospital waiting room and attacked people waiting to see the doctor.

It happened at Hospital San Rafael in northwestern Colombia on Saturday.

Video provided by Newsflash captured the incident. People tried to avoid the cow by running into the corner but it followed them.

The cow pinned one woman against the wall before eventually turning around and heading back outside.

No one was seriously hurt but the waiting room was left disheveled.

The cow's owner went to the hospital to apologize and there are no reports that police were opening an investigation into the incident.

