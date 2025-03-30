Man with DUI history convicted of killing woman while driving drunk

article

The Brief Stephen James Taffe was sentenced to 17 years in confinement for first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to a fatal DUI incident during Memorial Day 2023 weekend. Taffe struck and killed Angelina Fuller while driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.284, over three times the legal limit, despite having an ignition interlock device due to a prior DUI conviction. Evidence presented at the sentencing showed Taffe tampered with the interlock device. The court heard emotional testimonies from Ms. Fuller's friends and family about the impact of her death, leading to the maximum sentence allowed by law. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Madison Caito and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Georgia State Patrol and the Newton County Sheriff's Office.



A man with a history of driving while intoxicated and a device built into his car meant to prevent him from doing it again has been convicted of killing a woman on the road.

Man sentenced in Covington Memorial Day 2023 deadly DUI crash

What we know:

Stephen James Taffe pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, driving while license suspended, following too close and open container last month for an incident that took place Memorial Day 2023 weekend.

A witness called 911, reporting a man driving "extremely erratically."

Taffe hit Angelina Fuller's car from behind, killing her. She was 34-years-old and left behind one daughter, according to her obituary.

When Taffe was tested, his blood alcohol level was 0.284, three times the legal limit.

During the investigation that ensued, it was also discovered that Taffe's car had an ignition interlock device installed inside. The device requires drivers to give a breath sample to test for alcohol before the car starts. It was put in his car after a prior DUI conviction.

What can cause a violation on an interlock device?

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined Taffe's interlock device had been tampered with, allowing him to drive while under the influence.

Justice for Angelina Fuller

What's next:

Taffe was sentenced to 17 years in confinement, the maximum sentence for his offenses.

"When someone drives under the influence, it turns their car into a weapon that can kill. Any loss of life due to a DUI driver is unacceptable and tragic, but this case is especially egregious," said District Attorney Randy McGinley. "Nothing will undo the loss Ms. Fuller’s family suffered. But I hope this sentence can send a message to every driver out there that driving under the influence is unacceptable."