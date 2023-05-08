Sheriff: Covington police chief's loaded service weapons, badge stolen from cars

An increased volume of car break-ins hit close to home for law enforcement in the city of Covington. The police chief was robbed of two department-issued firearm. They were loaded.

Chief Stacey Cotton was the victim of a car break-in April 24. According to the incident report filed last month, his holster, badge, keys, checks, wallet, and two service weapons including 18 rounds of ammunition in one and seven in the other were taken from his department-assigned vehicle and a second car.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office reported that this sort of crime in the chief's neighborhood had recently increased before he was targeted. There had only been two reported auto break-ins in the area spanning the last six months. In just the past two weeks, deputies say there had been 16.

The sheriff's office listed the affected streets:

Mt. Mariah Road (1)

Anna Drive (1)

Stagg Trace (1)

Woodlawn Avenue (1)

Crossfire Drive (1)

Cooper Road (1)

Highway 278 (1)

Pebble Ridge Drive (1)

Meadowbrook Court (1)

Eastwood Forest (3)

Graystone Drive (2)

Hunter Trace (1)

Salem Glen Way (1)

There has been no word of any arrests.

According to the incident report, the chief was able to recover the holster, badge, keys and check. It was not made clear whether any of the other items were returned.