Covington Officer Matt Cooper to participate in Fuzz Run

Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper will participate in his department's annual Fuzz Run next month.

The fundraiser raises money for the Police Who Care Fund. And last year, proceeds went to support Cooper who was shot in the head while responding to a shoplifting call. Cooper nearly lost his life. But recovered through months of surgeries, rehabilitation and training.

Captain Ken Malcom told FOX 5 Cooper and his family will lead the one-mile portion of the Fuzz Run on September 14 at Legion Field.

