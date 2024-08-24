Wanted man shot by Newton County deputies in Covington: GBI

A wanted man was reportedly shot by Newton County Sheriff's deputies during a house call in Covington. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now taking over the case.

The sheriff's office responded to a woman's "safety concern call" at 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Barshay Drive on Saturday.

When they got there, they said they discovered 34-year-old John Cortez Biles inside. Biles had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Biles tried to run out the back door of the home and, according to the GBI, pulled a gun on one of the officers.

The deputies opened fire, hitting him. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Biles was taken to the local hospital with "major injuries."