Sheriff: 17-year-old Covington girl disappears after traveling to Decatur for party

Deputies are asking the public to help them find a Newton County teenager who has been missing for multiple days.

Officials say 17-year-old Kaiya Edwards left her home on Hunters Ridge Drive in Covington on Dec. 4 to go to a party in the Decatur area. She was supposed to come back home Tuesday night, but never returned.

Investigators do not know where the party was other than it was held on Dec. 4 around Decatur.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 119 pounds. She has brownish-blonde hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Edwards was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information that could help, please contact investigators at 678-625-1515.

