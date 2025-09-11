Covington high-speed chase ends in crash; 2 arrested, officer injured

article

Two people are in custody after a stolen lawnmower case led to a police chase on Interstate 20 westbound that left a Covington officer injured.

What we know:

Police say the pursuit began around 1 p.m. when officers spotted a U-Haul truck at The Home Depot on Highway 142.

Investigators had linked the truck to the theft of a zero-turn mower from Ace Hardware.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled westbound on I-20.

During the chase, officers tried a PIT maneuver twice, but failed. The third attempt was successful.

The suspect's vehicle then struck a Covington police car, causing it to overturn.

The officer, Lt. Chris Cain, was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect's vehicle then slammed through a guardrail and into the woods.

The driver and passenger ran from the truck.

Both directions of I-20 were shut down for a time for the cleanup and investigation.

What they're saying:

"We’re grateful Lt. Cain’s injuries are not serious and that he is recovering well. We also appreciate the assistance of our law enforcement partners," said Covington Interim Police Chief Brent Fuesting. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol helped with the arrests.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active.

The identities and location of the two people who fled from the truck were not known.