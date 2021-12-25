COVID-19 cases continue surge on Christmas weekend in Georgia

The COVID-19 omicron variant has returned Georgia to levels of positive cases not seen since the decline of the delta variant surge.

On Dec. 24, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 9,869 total confirmed cases (PCR and Antigen tests combined), after reporting more than 10,000 positive cases the day prior. The seven-day rolling average of positive cases reached 6,184.9 cases per day, the highest since Sept. 16, 2021.

The rolling average of confirmed deaths decreased to 22 per day. Confirmed deaths in the state have increased overall since fall to 9.4 per day on Nov. 27.

Data is also showing an increase in hospitalizations, particularly in young adults.

Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

MAP: TRACKING COVID-19 IN GEORGIA

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE