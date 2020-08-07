COVID-19 'mega-testing' site opening near Atlanta airport

A COVID-19 "mega-testing" site, which has the capacity to test 5,000 people a day, is set to open near Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, state officials announced Friday.

The mega-testing site is located at 1800 Sullivan Road, College Park, Georgia, 30337. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Aug. 10 through Aug. 26. Testing is available to all Georgians regardless of symptoms, however appointments and online registrations are recommended.

To register online and to make an appointment go to https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/. Appointments are limited to 500 on the first day only. There is no charge for testing.

State officials say test results will be available in 48-72 hours, and individuals will be provided with information on how to receive results once they are tested. Testing is available to all Georgia residents, regardless of the county they live in.

Tests are done by nasal swab and are self-administered.

"Widespread testing and contact tracing, along with social distancing, wearing masks or face coverings in public and frequent handwashing, are critical to preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Georgia," officials said.

