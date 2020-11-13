Cousins Middle School temporarily suspends in-person learning due to COVID-19

Cousins Middle School in Covington will temporarily suspend in-person instruction as a precaution related to COVID-19.

According to school officials, the closure began at the end of classes on Wednesday. Reopening is tentatively scheduled for November 30, a school spokesperson confirmed.

In a release sent to FOX 5, the decision to shut down in-person learning was made in consultation with the school system’s Covid-19 Response Team and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

At least 25 staff members will possibly enter quarantine after the school experience one confirmed positive case of COVID-19 along with several presumptive positive cases.

Cousins Middle School teachers spent Thursday and will spend Friday preparing for the transition to virtual learning. Officials said the school building will undergo deep cleaning Friday evening.

The coronavirus has impacted several schools and school districts throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia over the past several months.

Last week, a private school in DeKalb County was forced to close and moved all learning to digital after four dozen students tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Fulton County High Schools have switched to virtual learning Monday due to cases of the coronavirus.

Cleaning and contact tracing was perfromed at Centennial and North Springs Charter High Schools.

