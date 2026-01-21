Free Home assistant principal on leave fofor $900 Walmart shoplifting allegations

article

A veteran educator and assistant principal at Free Home Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave following allegations that she stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise from a local Walmart.

Free Home Elementary School educator arrested

What we know:

Courtney Janell Shaw, 47, was identified by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office as a suspect in a series of shoplifting incidents occurring between Nov. 2 and Dec. 31, 2025. Investigators allege Shaw utilized a "stacking" method at self-checkout kiosks, placing multiple items on top of one another and scanning only a single item before leaving the store.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the store reported a total of 98 items stolen, with a combined value of $943.97.

On Jan. 12, a Walmart employee provided authorities with surveillance footage. Investigators used a driver’s license database to match Shaw to the thefts, according to an incident report. On Jan. 14, deputies located two vehicles at Shaw’s residence, a 2018 Ford F-150 and a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, that matched those seen in the surveillance footage. Both vehicles were confirmed to be registered to her.

Cherokee County Schools responds

What they're saying:

The Cherokee County School District confirmed Shaw’s employment status in a statement released Wednesday.

"Immediately upon these allegations being reported, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and law enforcement investigations," the district stated. "Maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and inappropriate conduct will never be tolerated."

Who is Courtney Shaw?

Dig deeper:

Shaw joined Free Home Elementary in 2024 as the school's first full-time assistant principal. Her career in education spans 24 years, including previous leadership roles as an assistant principal at Bascomb Elementary and Oak Grove Fine Arts Academy. She began her career as a teacher in 2000 after graduating from Wingate University.

Court appearance

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear when Shaw is scheduled to appear in court to face the shoplifting and criminal trespass allegations.