Couple stuck on cruise ship due to coronavirus describe cabin fever

After six days in a Coronavirus quarantine on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship, Karen and Harry Dever understand cabin fever on a whole new level.

"This is day six and they just bring the food to you, knock on the door and run away," the Moorestown, New Jersey resident told FOX 5's Portia Bruner via FaceTime Tuesday.

The first leg of their Hawaiian cruise was fantastic. But on the way to the next destination at sea, the couple heard the bad news overhead from the ship's captain.

"The captain got on Wednesday morning and said there had been an issue with the previous cruise and we were no longer going to Mexico and we're heading back to San Francisco. They did say Coronavirus. They did not tell us at that point that someone had died," she said from the cabin of her ship.

SEE ALSO: Health officials: 5 more presumptive positive cases for coronavirus Tuesday

The Devers do not have Covid-19 symptoms, but several passengers do. Since the New Jersey couple is healthy, they'll be among the last to disembark from the Grand Princess.

"It was emotional coming in yesterday. Just the fact that we were in the United States and we're not allowed to get off, but at least we're in the united states. At first, California didn't want us. Trump didn't want us. When you're not allowed in, it's like nothing I thought I would experience," Mrs. Dever said with her husband at her side.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Cruise ship passengers flying into Dobbins ARB to be tested, quarantined for coronavirus

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Devers had not been told when they'll be allowed to disembark from the Grand Princess. They're also hoping the passengers who came down with Coronavirus make a full recovery.

"I'm a little frustrated that we can't information in a timely way so that we can figure out what's going to be happening to us in the next couple of weeks," said Mr. Dever.

Authorities have indicated passengers who are flown from the cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, Georgia will be tested for the virus and quarantined. The Devers said have experienced no symptoms and hope healthy passengers will get credit for the time they were quarantined on the ship.

"I know all the officials are in unchartered waters and don't really know what they should be doing, but I think this extra time on ship has been overkill and time wasted," Mrs. Dever said.

SEE ALSO: Day 2: About 1,500 passengers to be let off Princess cruise in Oakland