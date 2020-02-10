Couple pleads not guilty in murder of CAU student

The young couple accused of murdering a Clark Atlanta Student entered not guilty pleas in court Monday.

Former CAU student Jordyn Jones and Jones' boyfriend Barron Brantley are accused of killing CAU student Alexis Crawford back in October.

The hearing marked the first time Crawford's family saw the murder suspects since the killing.

"It's hard when you consider how close these girls were. Alexis' momma tells me Jordyn came to their home numerous times for holidays. It is just unbelievable what has happened," family spokesperson Rev. Markel Hutchins commented.

Atlanta detectives say both Jones and Brantley admitted to their roles in the slaying in separate confessions. They also say Jones led them to Crawford's body in a DeKalb County park.

Crawford's father, sister and many other family members were present in court all day long.

"Neither Barron Brantley or Jordyn Jones should ever see the light of day," Hutchins proclaimed.

He said the "not guilty" pleas were more of a formality rather than a true sign of innocence.

Jordyn Crawford has four family friends in the courtroom as well. They told FOX 5 News the 21-year-old comes from a stable, two-parent home and was raised in the church. They say this case is absolutely horrific.

Brantley and Jones are scheduled to appear in court again on March 30.

