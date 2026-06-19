Couple honored for rescuing driver from Atlanta floodwaters

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy City of Conyers

The Brief Conyers leaders honored George and Chyna Brathwaite for rescuing a stranded motorist during severe flooding in metro Atlanta. The couple received special recognition during a Conyers City Council meeting and were celebrated with a Community Heroes Day proclamation. The dramatic rescue gained widespread attention after video of the incident was shared online.



A metro Atlanta couple who sprang into action during dangerous flood conditions has been recognized for helping save a stranded driver.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wife’s video shows dramatic Atlanta flood rescue by her veteran husband

What we know:

During its June 17 meeting, the Conyers City Council honored George and Chyna Brathwaite for rescuing Conyers resident Alana Bryant after rising floodwaters trapped her on a vehicle surrounded by rushing water.

Mayor Connie Alsobrook proclaimed June 17 as Brathwaites Community Heroes Day, praising the couple's actions during the emergency.

"Acts of bravery such as theirs remind us that heroism is not limited to uniforms or titles, but is found in character, compassion, and courage of everyday citizens," Alsobrook said.

Rescue captured on video

The backstory:

The rescue drew widespread attention after video recorded by Chyna Brathwaite showed the moments leading up to the rescue.

The couple was driving through flooded streets when they spotted Bryant stranded atop a partially submerged vehicle. As floodwaters continued rising around her, Chyna encouraged her husband, a military veteran, to help.

George Brathwaite then waded into the water, reached the stranded motorist and carried her to safety.

The video also showed additional drivers becoming trapped as conditions worsened.

Flooding overwhelmed downtown Atlanta

The rescue occurred during severe flash flooding that inundated parts of Atlanta, particularly along the Downtown Connector near the Baker Street overpass.

Heavy rainfall caused water to rise rapidly, trapping vehicles and forcing lane closures. Officials later said clogged storm drains contributed to the flooding by preventing water from draining properly.

Emergency crews responded to multiple water rescues and stranded motorists, though no serious injuries were reported.

Lasting connection

What they're saying:

What began as a rescue has turned into an ongoing friendship.

The Brathwaites said they have remained in contact with Bryant since the incident, with George Brathwaite joking that the rescued driver is now "family."

The city's recognition celebrated not only the rescue itself, but also the willingness of ordinary residents to step forward and help others during a crisis.