Couple gives back to Atlanta hospital that saved son's life

A local family is giving back to the hospital that they say gave their son the gift of life.

Two years ago, doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston performed a lifesaving heart surgery on six month old Nolan Moore.

"Nolan was born with microtia and was quickly diagnosed with congenital heart defect," Laina Moore, Nolan's mom said.

At six weeks old, doctors told the family Nolan needed open heart surgery to close two holes in his heart.

"It was hard," Joel Moore, Nolan's dad said. "Nothing can prepare you for that."

But now Nolan is two years and thriving as his parents said.

"We thought we'd never see him run through house and he's progressing so much," Laina Moore said.

Nolan has a lower functioning heart and was diagnosed with scoliosis.

"He wears a back brace for 16 hours a day," Laina Moore said. "But we just found out his spinal curve is stable."

Another victory for the Moore family who for the second year in a row is giving back by donating Baby Shushers to the hospital and staff who helped them through one of the hardest times of their lives.

"These baby shushers helped Nolan, but helped us and doctors and staff," Laina Moore said. "It's something we hope will help others like it did for us and it makes us want to come back year after year to pay it forward."

