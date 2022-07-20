Despite assault, carjacking of counselor, nonprofit say they are still willing to help mother

The head of a community services organization said a violent client may be able to return if she apologizes and undergoes a clinical assessment.

FOX 5 reported on a bizarre incident at the end of last week.

A counselor with CHRIS 180 drove Loumanda Turner, a homeless woman, to an apartment the organization was prepared to subsidize.

Turner has a 9-year-old daughter who was along for the trip.

Kathy Colbenson, the CEO of the organization, said Turner did not like the apartment selection and became agitated.

The staff member, sensing things were headed in the wrong direction, drove back to her office.

The CHRIS 180 leader and law enforcement authorities described what happened next.

Turner got out of the car, allegedly assaulted her counselor and snatched the keys.

With her daughter witnessing what took place, Turner allegedly drove the vehicle to Marietta.

Police caught up with the car and the agitated client.

Turner is confined on three charges. Robbery by intimidation, carjacking and cruelty to children.

DFACS took custody of the little girl.