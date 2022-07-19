Counselor assault, carjacked by mother in front of her 9-year-old girl

A counselor who worked with a homeless Atlanta family was assaulted as she was trying to provide housing for the mother and a 9-year-old child.

The assault took place over the weekend.

"She had never exhibited that kind of behavior before," said Kathy Colbenson, President and CEO of CHRIS 180.

The counselor who had worked with the family for two months drove the mother and her 9-year-old daughter to an apartment the agency had prepared to subsidize until employment could be secured. However, the mom objected to the choice and "became agitated", according to the CHRIS 180 leader.

"She (mother) wanted to see something else, but our staff person told her that was what was available," Colbenson said.

Sensing a potential confrontation, the counselor drove back to the office in southeast Atlanta.

Police said the mother, with her child in the back seat, got out and grabbed the counselor pushing her to the ground.

"She went after her keys," said Colbenson, pushing the counselor's head into the concrete sidewalk.

The mother drove off. The vehicle was driven to Marietta. An officer alerted by a tracking device found the car on Powder Springs Road.

Authorities called DFACS, which took custody of the little girl.

"A review is underway," said Colbenson, "to see if we missed something."

As for the counselor, she suffered no serious injuries but was traumatized by the attack.