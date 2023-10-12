Costco in Alpharetta evacuated Thursday after because of Freon leak

article

Costco Wholesale on Jordan Court in Alpharetta was briefly evacuated on Thursday afternoon because of a possible gas leak.

According to Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the fire department responded to the store around 2:05 p.m. Units arrived as the building was being evacuated and the search was beginning for the leak.

A Freon leak was eventually found at one of the freezers and crews on scene worked quickly to contain it. The store remained evacuated while it was ventilated and confirmed safe to re-enter.

No injuries were reported.