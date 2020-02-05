Coronavirus test kits coming to Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health says it will be among the public health labs receiving a coronavirus test kit. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed 200 coronavirus kits will be sent to state labs across the country.

“By the start of next week, we expect there to be much enhanced capacity for laboratory testing closer to our patients,” said Nancy Messonnier, M.D., director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration gave its approval for emergency use for the CDC’s diagnostic test. In addittion to the 200 kits being distributed to state public health labs, 200 more will be sent to various international laboratories. Each kit covers about 800 tests.

"Availability of this kit is a starting place for greater commericial availability of diagnostic testing for the virus," said Messonnier