Coronavirus pandemic affecting all of us, even those trying to preserve special moments for others

It doesn't seem to matter if you're a big business or just a little guy, if you live in a big city or small town, the coronavirus pandemic is affecting all of us. Even those who try to preserve special moments for others.

Carissa York is a photographer in Fairmount, Georgia in Gordon County.

"I specialize in newborn photography, I actually go in the hospitals while the mother is having the baby," said York of Carissa York Photography.

Through the lens of her camera, York captures images of mom and dad seeing their little one for the first time. She's been taking newborn photos in the labor and delivery rooms for years, but now in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, hospitals aren't allowing her in.

The newborn and milestone photo sessions of the little ones in her Fairmount studio have also been canceled because photography is not an essential business.

York tried to do front port family portraits, staying 6 feet away from her subjects, but even that won't work now.

"I had to stop it because of the stay at home order," said York.

No income and no money for rent, York is forced to pack up her studio. She'll be moving this weekend. But she's hoping she'll be able to return to her tiny subjects soon.

"It's my passion, it's what I like doing, I like capturing the special moments. It is super upsetting. I've cried, then I thought, things will work out, things will fall into place. One day at a time," said York.