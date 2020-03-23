Coronavirus impact leads hotel managers to lay off 9 out of 10 employees

The COVID-19 impact leads hotel manager in Georgia to lay off 9 of 10 workers.

That is how bad it has gotten inside that industry, says Jim Sprouse, the executive director of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association.

Jim Sprouse

And how many workers are we talking about statewide? Just over 100,00 who had been employed by the hotels and firms linked to the properties, such as catering.

"Almost everyone is down by more than 80 percent, Sprouse said in an interview Monday. "I have spoken to some hoteliers who are off by 10 percent. And some only have one or two rooms occupied in the entire building."

Sprouse said people don't realize how broad the impact is on jobs. And in large part, the hotel employee cannot work from home. Their jobs, of course, center around hands-on help for the customer.

Sprouse said something has to happen quickly to keep the doors open.

He said nationally there are four million jobs tied to the hotel industry. Leaders have their request in to the president and lawmakers for assistance.