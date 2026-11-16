Corn takes Georgia’s top Thanksgiving side spot
ATLANTA - Turkey may get top billing at Thanksgiving, but the sides are often the real stars. A new DoorDash study says corn was Georgia’s favorite side dish last holiday season.
What we know:
The rankings are based on the most-ordered food items during the holiday last year. The report doesn’t specify whether "corn" means a simple bowl of kernels or includes corn-based dishes—so Georgia’s pick could cover a lot of ground on the dinner table.
Mashed potatoes were the most popular side in 11 states. Other favorites included green beans, cornbread, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, stuffing and gravy.