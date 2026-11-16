Corn takes Georgia’s top Thanksgiving side spot

The Brief Corn was Georgia’s most popular Thanksgiving side, based on DoorDash orders last holiday. Mashed potatoes topped the list in 11 states. Green beans, cornbread, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, stuffing and gravy also made the list.



Turkey may get top billing at Thanksgiving, but the sides are often the real stars. A new DoorDash study says corn was Georgia’s favorite side dish last holiday season.

What we know:

The rankings are based on the most-ordered food items during the holiday last year. The report doesn’t specify whether "corn" means a simple bowl of kernels or includes corn-based dishes—so Georgia’s pick could cover a lot of ground on the dinner table.

Mashed potatoes were the most popular side in 11 states. Other favorites included green beans, cornbread, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, stuffing and gravy.