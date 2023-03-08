Expand / Collapse search
Calls to release 23 charged in clash at future Atlanta public safety training center site

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Decatur
Demonstrators in front of DeKalb County Jail

"Stop Cop City" protesters were out in front of the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday evening calling for the release of 22 people arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after police say they violently overran the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, toppling construction equipment, setting fire to machinery, and throwing incendiary devices towards officers on security detail there. All but one remaining in jail ias from out of state.

DECATUR, Ga. - A group gathered outside the DeKalb County Jail late Wednesday night. They said they were holding a vigil for protesters who were arrested Sunday at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center – infamously coined 'Cop City' by those against it.

The FOX 5 team at the scene said it appeared someone from inside the jail lit something on fire and seemingly tossed it outside their cell's window. Officials have not confirmed what the item was and have not yet released a statement on tonight's activity.

At some point, a projector was also set up shining messages of support for protesters, 'defenders of the forest' and the late Manuel ‘Tortuguita’ Teran, an activist who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting at the future site of the facility.

Messages like "Stop Cop City", "No Cop City on Stolen Land" and "Tortuguita vive, la lucha sigue" – meaning, ‘Tortuguita lives, the fight continues’ – were seen.

Deputies could be seen walking the grounds of the jail.

