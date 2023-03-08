Calls to release 23 charged in clash at future Atlanta public safety training center site

A group gathered outside the DeKalb County Jail late Wednesday night. They said they were holding a vigil for protesters who were arrested Sunday at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center – infamously coined 'Cop City' by those against it.

The FOX 5 team at the scene said it appeared someone from inside the jail lit something on fire and seemingly tossed it outside their cell's window. Officials have not confirmed what the item was and have not yet released a statement on tonight's activity.

At some point, a projector was also set up shining messages of support for protesters, 'defenders of the forest' and the late Manuel ‘Tortuguita’ Teran, an activist who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting at the future site of the facility.

Messages like "Stop Cop City", "No Cop City on Stolen Land" and "Tortuguita vive, la lucha sigue" – meaning, ‘Tortuguita lives, the fight continues’ – were seen.

Deputies could be seen walking the grounds of the jail.

