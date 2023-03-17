Expand / Collapse search
Council members want officers guarding future training facility back on Atlanta streets

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta City Council members push for police to return to patrol

Two members of the Atlanta City Council agree that it is time for police officers doing security detail at the future Atlanta public training facility to return to patrolling their assigned districts.

ATLANTA - Two Atlanta council members are urging the police chief to redeploy officers who presently guard the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

A large presence is on duty 24-hours a day, monitoring the construction site.

"That doesn't sit well with the taxpayers," said Michael Bond. "It is time to reevaluate."

Atlanta councilman Antonio Lewis questions why on-duty cops have been shifted and deployed as security guards.

Bond is an at-large councilman, meaning he represents the entire city.

Antonio Lewis is a representative who covers neighborhoods on the southside.

"You can hire anyone you want," Lewis told Chief Darin Schierbaum during a recent meeting. "I don't want two or three, not even one of my officers who need to protect my constituents used for this."

Explosive devices could be seen detonating near Atlanta police at the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site on March 5, 2023.

Explosive devices could be seen detonating near Atlanta police at the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site on March 5, 2023.  (Atlanta Police Department)

Schierbaum responded that the level of violence committed by protesters at the site calls for extraordinary measures.

POLICE: NEW VIDEO SHOWS PROTESTERS DESTROYING PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT

The two leaders agree the location should be guarded. They say they just do not want to see regular, on-duty cops pulled for the assignment.

Bond says the city has the money to make the detail an extra job that he believes city officers, local sheriffs and other law enforcement would be willing to work to earn extra cash.