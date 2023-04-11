Tractor-trailer carrying cars for NBC Universal struck by train in Georgia

Image 1 of 17 ▼ A train crashes into a tractor-trailer hauling cars in Conyers on April 11, 2023. (FOX 5)

A tractor-trailer carrying vehicles used by NBC Universal entertainment production was hit by a train in Conyers, Georgia on Tuesday evening.

Conyers Police Sgt. Quantavis Garcia says the tractor-trailer got stuck at the Scott Street crossing in between Green Street and South Main Street. Officers attempted to contact CSX to stop the trains, but they were unable to do so in time.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out of the cab before the train struck and no one was injured.

Two older-model vehicles were removed from the damaged trailer after the train struck it, according to Sgt. Garcia. He says the cars were being used on an NBC Universal production nearby.

The train was able to stop about a mile down the tracks and was not damaged.

Photos shared by the Conyers Police Department shows debris scattered on and around the tracks. The roads in the immediate area, including West Avenue at Green Street, were shut down while workers cleared the wreck.

Sgt. Garcia says the train was carrying hazardous materials, but there were no leaks or threats to the public.

The site should be cleared before the morning commute.

The CSX Police are investigating the crash.

Georgia has quickly overtaken New York as having the more soundstage space, second only to Los Angeles. The city of Conyers is known for films like "Sweet Home Alabama" and small-screen shows such like "The Dukes of Hazard", "In the Heat of the Night", and FOX’s "The Resident", just to name a few.

Conyers is located about 20 miles west of Atlanta.