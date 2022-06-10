Expand / Collapse search

Conyers police train on less-than-lethal launcher

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Conyers
Officers with the Conyers Police Department are training on the use of less lethal weapons. The devices are being used by some SWAT teams in north Georgia, but all officers in the department are receiving the training.

CONYERS, Ga. - Officers with the Conyers Police Department have spent the last couple of week training on a new weapon. It is a 40 mm launcher that fires less lethal ammunition.

Conyers training specialist Lt. Jay Archer said the weapon allows officers to be more precise with cause less harm from up to 120 feet away. 

Conyers police demonstrate their new less-than-lethal weapon

Conyers police demonstrate their new less-than-lethal weapon (FOX 5)

Sgt. Everett Searcy said it is a beneficial tool for law enforcement that demonstrates police are trying to find alternatives to lethal force.

The weapon fires a closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam projectile at the subject. The idea is to stun or incapacity them.

While the weapon is used by some SWAT teams in Georgia, the entire department in Conyers is being trained to use it.