Production company shuts down streets in Conyers for filming: Detours, parking, business closures

Residents of Conyers, are you ready for your close-up? Universal Content Productions, the company responsible for Suits, Chucky (2021) and Ted, announced crews would be filming in Olde Town Conyers Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Center Street, between Main Street and Commercial Street, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days. Drivers should expect detours.

The company warned on Thursday there will also be intermittent traffic control going south on Main Street at Elm Street, turning onto Center Street. They will be filming driving sequences.

If you were planning to patron a building in the area over the next two days, call first. A couple of businesses on Center Street will be closed due to filming.

For parking, try Commercial, Railroad and Bank streets. There's also available parking in the municipal lot behind Whistle Post Tavern.

The city did not reveal the project being made in the area, but thanked residents ahead of time for their understanding and patience.