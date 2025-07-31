Auto body shop fire under control in Conyers

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Firefighters battle a blaze at an auto body shop along Iris Drive in Conyers on July 31, 2025. (FOX 5)

Firefighters spent Thursday afternoon battling a massive fire at an auto body shop just off Interstate 20 in Conyers.

What we know:

Firefighters responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Iris Drive, which runs parallel to I-20.

According to Rockdale County, Iris Drive is being blocked off and drivers should avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What's next:

FOX 5 has crews working to gather more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.