Auto body shop fire under control in Conyers
Firefighters battle a blaze at an auto body shop along Iris Drive in Conyers on July 31, 2025. (FOX 5)
CONYERS, Ga. - Firefighters spent Thursday afternoon battling a massive fire at an auto body shop just off Interstate 20 in Conyers.
What we know:
Firefighters responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Iris Drive, which runs parallel to I-20.
According to Rockdale County, Iris Drive is being blocked off and drivers should avoid the area.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
What's next:
The Source: The details in this article come from the Rockdale Fire Department.