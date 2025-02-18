Convicted robber sentenced to 10 years for firing machine gun at Georgia troopers

article

The Brief Montrez Ballard, 21, was sentenced to ten years in prison, with an additional three years under supervision, for firing a machine gun at Georgia State Patrol troopers. The incident began with a high-speed chase in Atlanta on July 21, 2023, after Ballard, on probation for a previous robbery, fled from a traffic stop. During the chase, Ballard crashed his vehicle, fled on foot, and fired at least three shots at a pursuing trooper before escaping the initial confrontation. Ballard was later apprehended, and authorities recovered a Glock 19 9mm handgun modified to function as a machine gun.



A high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood in Atlanta on July 21, 2023, ended with gunfire and the arrest of a man on probation for a previous robbery offense, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Moultrie, Jr.

The incident began when a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Maxima driven by the suspect, identified as Ballard, after he abruptly cut off the officer. Instead of complying, Ballard fled, reaching speeds more than 20 mph above the limit, running stop signs, and nearly colliding with another vehicle.

Minutes into the pursuit, Ballard crashed into a stop sign and fled on foot. During the ensuing chase, Ballard fired at least three shots at the pursuing trooper, who returned fire. Ballard managed to escape the initial confrontation.

The Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office joined the search for Ballard, who was eventually apprehended. Authorities recovered a Glock 19 9mm handgun from Ballard, which was found to be illegally modified with a device that converted it into a machine gun, capable of firing continuously without multiple trigger pulls.

"Ballard’s brazen actions endangered the life of a law enforcement officer," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Moultrie, Jr. "This lengthy prison sentence reflects Ballard’s dangerous, and potentially lethal, attack on a Georgia State Patrol trooper whose very mission is to help keep our community safe."

"The swift and coordinated response of law enforcement ensured that a dangerous individual was taken off the streets before he could inflict further harm. ATF will not stand by while criminals use illegally modified weapons to terrorize our communities. We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who believe they can act without consequence," said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alicia D. Jones.