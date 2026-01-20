Convicted killer Jeremy Collins captured in Birmingham after skipping DeKalb trial

article

The Brief Convicted killer Jeremy Collins was captured in Birmingham after fleeing his DeKalb County murder trial mid-proceedings. Collins was sentenced to life in prison in absentia for the 2021 shooting of Keng Wilson at a gas station. Following a physical altercation with Alabama authorities during his arrest, he is awaiting extradition back to Georgia to begin his sentence.



A Georgia man was arrested in Birmingham after skipping out on his murder trial in DeKalb County, according to Sheriff Melody Maddox.

The backstory:

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Jeremy Collins failed to appear for his trial on charges related to the 2021 killing of Keng Wilson outside a gas station. Collins was originally arrested in 2023 but went on the run while on trial for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The trial proceeded in his absence, resulting in a conviction on all counts. Collins was sentenced to life in prison in absentia, according to officials.

What we know:

Authorities said Collins was apprehended in Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 15, following an altercation with law enforcement. He was treated for injuries at a local hospital and is currently being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

What's next:

Collins will be transferred back to the DeKalb County Jail once the extradition process is complete. It remains unclear where he will serve his life sentence upon his return to Georgia.