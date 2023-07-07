DeKalb County investigators searching for 2 gunmen in 2021 gas station murder

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County gas station in 2021.

It's been nearly two years since 20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed at a gas station on Rockbridge Road.

Surveillance video from the business showed Wilson driving up to the gas station and going inside its convenience store. While he was filling up his car, police say 26-year-old Joshua Ontario Simpson walked up and started arguing with him.

Joshua Simpson (DeKalb County Jail)

At one point during the confrontation, officials say Simpson pulled a gun out from his waistband and blocked Wilson from driving away. Simpson and two unknown gunmen then began shooting, hitting Wilson multiple times. He died at a nearby hospital from his wounds.

Officers arrested Simpson in August 2021 and charged him with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (DeKalb County District Attorney)

The identities of the two other gunmen remain a mystery. Friday, the DeKalb County District Attorney shared surveillance photos of the two men in the hopes that someone can help bring them to justice.

The first man was seen in security footage wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with a large graphic on the front, blue jeans, and a patterned bucket hat. The second was wearing a white T-shirt and dark jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects or could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Tip Line at (404) 371-2444.